New Jersey state trooper dies during training at headquarters, investigation underway

Tragedy struck this weekend when a New Jersey state trooper lost his life during training as local leaders pay tribute to his dedicated service to the community.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the devastating loss of Trooper II Marcellus E. Bethea, a dedicated member of New Jersey State Police Troop D," Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement Sunday.

The 8-year NJSP veteran was training to join the elite TEAMS Unit, which is a swat team for the state police, when he died at the state police headquarters in Ewing.

Police have yet to release further details about what led to his death, but New Jersey Gov. Murphy stated that an investigation is underway.

"Trooper Bethea showed a passion and spark for service from a young age… he embodied Honor, Duty, and Fidelity in its highest form every day and in everything he did," Murphy said in a statement.

Trooper Bethea leaves behind several family members including a wife and young daughter and while his death remains under investigation, all who knew him are now mourning his loss.

"You're not just a badge number you're a son, a father, a husband and a friend. Those titles are certainly all more important than being a trooper," said Major Michael Krzyzkowski, Troop D, New Jersey State Police. "He was a man of action, he led by example."

Krzyzkowski says Bethea, who also worked in Troop D, was well-respected by his peers. He was a senior member of his squad. A soft-spoken, gentle giant who stood roughly 6’4" tall, weighing about 200 pounds.

Funeral arrangements for Trooper Bethea have not yet been released.