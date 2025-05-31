New Joliet Hollywood Casino expected to open Aug. 11, ahead of schedule

The Brief A new $185 million Hollywood Casino is expected to open this August in southwest suburban Joliet. The new casino will anchor a commercial and residential development near the I-80/I-55 interchange. It will feature 1,000 slots, 43 live game tables, and employ about 200 more workers than the current Hollywood Casino, the parent company said.



The new Hollywood Casino in southwest suburban Joliet is expected to open in August, its parent company announced.

What we know:

PENN Entertainment announced this past week that the grand opening for the new $185 million casino is set for Aug. 11, pending regulatory approval, almost six months ahead of the original construction timeline.

The new casino will anchor Rock Run Collection, a new commercial and residential development near the I-80 and I-55 interchange in Joliet. The new address is 1741 Rock Creek Boulevard in Joliet.

The development is expected to see nearly a quarter of a million passing cars every day.

Hollywood Casino’s news facility will feature 1,000 slots and 43 live table games, including a baccarat room, a retail ESPN BET sportsbook, about a 10,000 square-foot event center, and more than 1,300 parking spaces.

PENN Entertainment said the casino expects to employ about 600 workers, about 200 more than they already had in Joliet.

Hollywood Casino Joliet originally opened in 1992.

What they're saying:

PENN officials expressed their excitement for the planned opening.

"The countdown to the opening of our newest casino begins today," said Jay Snowden, CEO and president for PENN, in a statement. "The move from our existing riverboat significantly improves our offerings in the highly attractive Chicagoland market, and both our existing customers and new guests will be able to enjoy premier gaming, dining, and entertainment at this exceptionally accessible new location."