New law puts $100 cap on monthly insulin copayments

SEATTLE - Many Washington residents with diabetes will have an easier time affording insulin this year, as a law imposes a $100 cap on patient copayments.

The law applies to any health-care plan issued or renewed after Jan. 1 that covers insulin drugs. It includes language to protect people who have "high deductible" insurance from paying more than $100 per 30-day supply.

The law was approved by the Washington Legislature in March to ease a crisis that can lead to medical complications.

Studies show an estimated-one quarter of patients ration the medication because of cost or difficulty obtaining steady supplies.

