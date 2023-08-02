New lawsuit to be filed against Northwestern amid hazing allegations

Another former Northwestern football player is expected to speak out Wednesday about his experience with hazing and racism while on the team.

Ramon Diaz who played for the university from 2005-2008, will be represented by the Illinois Law Firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. and co-counsel The Stinar Law Firm.

The former offensive lineman alleges Northwestern, its Board of Trustees, former head football coach Pat Fitzgerald, and former athletic director and current ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, were all in a position to address the toxic culture but did not.

Teammates shaved the words "Cinco de Mayo" onto the back of Diaz's head while the team watched, according to the complaint.

He also recounted hazing traditions like "the carwash," spoken of by other former players, in which players lined up naked, covered in soap, spinning around at the entrance of the showers so that all first-year players were forced to rub up against the line of men to get to their showers.

The lawsuit also details an incident where Diaz was injured during practice and was told he could return to practice despite his ankle being broken in three places.

Diaz and his attorneys will speak on the lawsuit at 9 p.m

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch was hired to investigate the University’s processes and athletics department culture.