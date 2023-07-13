Northwestern fires head baseball coach Jim Foster following Pat Fitzgerald's termination

Northwestern University has fired their head baseball coach Jim Foster. This comes just days after the school parted ways with head football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid an ongoing investigation into hazing allegations.

"Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive," said Dr. Derrick Gragg, Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation.

"This has been an ongoing situation and many factors were considered before reaching this resolution. As the Director of Athletics, I take ownership of our head coaching hires and we will share our next steps as they unfold."

Northwestern University head baseball coach Jim Foster heads back to the dugout for a game against the University of Notre Dame at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on May 16, 2023. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

For the time being, assistant coach Brian Anderson will lead the baseball program. In 2003, Anderson was drafted in the first round by the Chicago White Sox and won a World Series with the team in 2005.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The transition comes just days after Fitzgerald was let go.

In a campus-wide email, Northwestern President Michael Schill said in part, "the hazing included forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature, in clear violation of Northwestern policies and values… The hazing was well-known by many in the program..."

"That has no place in any sport," said one university employee. "It's very unfortunate that it's becoming so regular that every couple years we have these scandals come out."

"I was very surprised that something like that happened," said Northwestern graduate student Vansh Agarwal. "I don't know what to say. It's just so shocking in a way."

Schill's email said at least 11 current and former players reported ongoing hazing to investigators, and that what ultimately led to his decision to fire Fitzgerald was: "the head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team. The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing Coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening."

"You gotta have your finger on the pulse of what's going on. You're the man, right? If you're not in charge, who is?" said longtime baseball coach Jim Clister, who was visiting Evanston with his youth team from Pennsylvania.