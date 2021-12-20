New Lenox man suspected of wounding father fatally shot by police

Police fatally shot a man Monday morning who allegedly shot his father and beat his mother in southwest suburban New Lenox.

About 4:12 a.m., New Lenox police officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1900 block of Grand Prairie Drive, police said.

Alexander Wheeler, 21, fled officers after he allegedly shot his 52-year-old father in the face, then struck his mother when she attempted to intervene, according to police.

Police located Wheeler in a 2020 silver Honda Civic near Cedar Road and Laraway Road and attempted to pull him over, but he drove off, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

As Wheeler attempted to escape, he allegedly drove through someone's backyard on Wind Crest Lane before exiting his vehicle. A sheriff's deputy commanded Wheeler to stop and deployed a stun gun.

When Wheeler continued to disregard the commands, the deputy shot Wheeler. It was unclear whether Wheeler was holding a gun when he was shot.

Police said Wheeler was given first aid before being transported to Silver Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wheeler's father was also transported to Silver Cross Hospital in serious condition. His mother was taken to the same hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

New Lenox police and the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force continue to investigate.