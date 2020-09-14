New Lenox prepares for unorthodox Halloween celebration in wake of COVID-19

Across the country, some cities have pulled the plug on trick-or-treating because kids can be super spreaders of coronavirus.

A city council in New Lenox convened Monday night with the hopes of saving Halloween this year.

“There's already been a great deal of discussion on social media about this. ‘You better not cancel halloween the kids need this,’” New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann said.

There’s no doubt trick-or-treating will be different this year no matter where the celebrations are.

In New Lenox, Baldermann issued a plan ahead of the city council meeting to safely pull off Halloween in the suburb.

Five ideas were put on the table.

One is to limit children from going door-to-door.

The village would partner with the chamber of commerce to host a daytime socially distant halloween event.

Another proposal is to hold trick-or-treating from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

As a safety precaution, homeowners wouldn’t leave out community bowls of candy.

It would be highly suggested that everyone participating wear a medical-grade face mask.

Also, homes that participate would be able to print out signs or pick them up from village hall, identifying if they are participating in the festivities.

Lastly, you can do what you want at your home as long as the state’s mandates are followed.

The five-part plan will move ahead and Halloween will happen, at least in New Lenox.