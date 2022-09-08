New menu items available for CPS students

Students at Chicago Public Schools are getting some new menu options.

Smoothies, baked potatoes with chili and cheese, and veggie pasta salad were just some of the new menu items selected during summer taste testing sessions.

More than 2,100 students from 41 schools participated.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The goal is to expand children's palates with nutritious and delicious menus.

District officials say they will hold more taste tests later this year.