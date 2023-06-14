New mixed reality experience introduced during blood donation in Aurora, Tinley Park

Wednesday is World Blood Donor Day and to get more people to donate, Blood Centers of America introduced a first-of-its-kind mixed reality experience for use during blood donation.

Chicagoland was one of three regions to offer this unique experience.

Mixed reality is similar to virtual reality. Donors wear lightweight mixed-reality headsets and then enter a digital world with beautiful plants and soothing music while still interacting with donation professionals.

The services were offered in Aurora and Tinley Park.