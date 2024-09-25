New organ donor care center opens in Chicago

The Brief The Gift of Hope Organ Donor Care Center at Rush University Medical Center is Illinois' first dedicated facility for deceased organ recovery. It aims to serve 250 donors annually and streamline organ recovery for transplants. The center promotes equity in organ donation, especially in underserved communities.



A new facility dedicated to saving lives through organ donation has opened in Chicago.

The Gift of Hope Organ Donor Care Center at Rush University Medical Center is Illinois' first unit focused solely on recovering organs from deceased donors.

Currently, 4,000 people are awaiting a transplant in Illinois, with someone being added to that list every 17 minutes.

Located within the medical center, the new center is expected to serve up to 250 donors each year and alleviate pressure on local hospitals by enabling quicker organ recovery through the transfer of deceased donors for surgery.

The goal is to eliminate delays caused by busy operating rooms, ensuring more organs are available for transplant.

The center also advances their mission of equity, helping boost organ donation rates in underserved communities.

With two dedicated operating rooms and a specialized 24/7 staff, the new facility aims to meet the needs of both donors and families during the organ donation process.

"…By having this dedicated facility where we can get more organs transplanted per donor, that means more patients off the wait list, that means more people getting transplanted. And therefore, people waiting on the list can continue to rise on the list and get transplanted faster," said Lisa Hinsdale, director of organ operations. "… It's just going to be more equitable across the system."

