Gary, Indiana names new police chief --- first permanent chief in three years

A new police chief was named in Gary, Indiana Friday.

Indiana State Police worked with the city of Gary for more than a year to improve public safety.

The city has not had a permanent police chief in three years.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Commander Anthony Titus, who grew up in Gary, was named to the position.

"And I tell you what we see is beautiful, and we will move in that manner to continue to protect the beauty of our city," said Titus.

The formal partnership between Gary police and state police will end Saturday.