New prequel to 'The Omen' unveils sinister origins: 'The First Omen' hits theaters Friday

Nearly half a century since the release of the original film, audiences are in for a new cinematic treat with a prequel to the 1976 horror classic "The Omen."

"The First Omen" is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, delving into the days leading up to the birth of Damien, later revealed to be the son of Satan.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton recently caught up with Nell Tiger Free, the star of this new prequel, to discuss her character's perspective on the chilling events yet to unfold. Spanning three different "Omen" films from the late 1970s to the early 1990s, Free speculated on her character's reaction to the ominous trajectory Damien would undertake.

"Maybe we’ll find out one day," the actress said. "I think she’d be absolutely horrified by the trajectory that Damien takes."

"The First Omen" in theaters on Friday, April 5.