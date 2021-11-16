New push for tougher penalties for people who murder children in Illinois

A new bill would mandate tougher penalties for people who kill children in Illinois.

State Rep. LaShawn Ford is pushing a bill that would make killing a child punishable the same way that killing an officer is.

"What kind of nonsense is that to have people think that they can get away with shooting in places like an amusement park?" said Ford, referencing a shooting in Villa Park. "On the west side, we have someone shooting at McDonalds. That's ridiculous. We have to send the message to people that we are not going to tolerate killing our babies."

Ford talked about the murder of kids like Mychal Moultry, 4, who was shot and killed in September while sitting inside an apartment in Woodlawn. The shots were fired from outside and the killer has never been found.

