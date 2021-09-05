4-year-old boy dies after being hit by stray bullets through window in Chicago

article

A little boy has died two days after being hit by stray bullets that went through the window of a home in Chicago.

Mychal Moultry, 4, was shot on Friday.

The apartment building along 65th and Ellis in Woodlawn where he lived is riddled with bullet holes to the side window, front window and the front door.

Police said the four-year-old boy was hit twice in the head as gunshots were fired from outside. The motive, shooter and intended target remains unknown.

