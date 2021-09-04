Four-year-old boy remains on life support after being hit by two stray bullets through a window

A 4-year-old remained on life support on Saturday night at Comer Children’s Hospital after being hit by bullets that went through a window in Chicago.

"Comer has done some miracles, I hope that happens with this baby," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

The apartment building along 65th and Ellis in Woodlawn is riddled with bullet holes to the side window, front window and the front door.

Police say a four-year-old boy was hit twice in the head as gunshots were fired from outside. The motive, shooter and intended target remains unknown.

Coincidentally, another 4-year-old was shot on this same block back in June. He was shot in the hand along with a 17-year-old who was shot in the foot. With many seniors and children living in this neighborhood, Holmes once again begs those responsible to put the guns down.

Those children are among about 280 juveniles shot in Chicago so far this year.

The shooters remain at large. If you know anything about this case, be kind and give police a call.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP