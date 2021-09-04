13-year-old shot in South Chicago, one of more than 280 juveniles shot in Chicago so far this year
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old was shot in Chicago on Saturday night, one of eight juveniles shot so far this weekend.
The 13-year-old was shot at 85th and South Marquette Avenue. in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Chicago Police told FOX 32 Chicago that as of 6:37 p.m. Saturday night, 280 juveniles had been shot in Chicago so far this year.
Since Monday morning, nine juveniles have been shot:
- 85th and Marquette (this story), 13-years-old shot
- West Fulton, 12-year-old and 15-year-old shot outside a business
- Ogden, 16-year-old shot
- South Ellis, 4-year-old boy shot twice in the head when bullets came through the window
- West Byron, 13-year-old boy shot in the chest (apparently on accident) by a 17-year-old
- 61st, 4-year-old girl who was combing her doll's hair on the porch was shot
- 92nd, 17-year-old shot
- Vernon, 17-year-old shot
