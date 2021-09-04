Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old shot in South Chicago, one of more than 280 juveniles shot in Chicago so far this year

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Girl shot in Englewood

SkyFOX was over the scene Tuesday where a child was shot in the arm.

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old was shot in Chicago on Saturday night, one of eight juveniles shot so far this weekend.

The 13-year-old was shot at 85th and South Marquette Avenue. in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Chicago Police told FOX 32 Chicago that as of 6:37 p.m. Saturday night, 280 juveniles had been shot in Chicago so far this year.

Since Monday morning, nine juveniles have been shot:

