13-year-old shot in South Chicago, one of more than 280 juveniles shot in Chicago so far this year

A 13-year-old was shot in Chicago on Saturday night, one of eight juveniles shot so far this weekend.

The 13-year-old was shot at 85th and South Marquette Avenue. in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Chicago Police told FOX 32 Chicago that as of 6:37 p.m. Saturday night, 280 juveniles had been shot in Chicago so far this year.

Since Monday morning, nine juveniles have been shot:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP