Boy, 4, critically wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A 4-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was shot twice in his head Friday evening in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The child was inside a home around 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue when bullets came through the front window, Chicago police said.

Paramedics took the child to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. A 34-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital for lacerations related to the shooting, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

At the scene of the shooting, shell casings littered the front yard of a three-story apartment building that had a shattered front window.

Police said no one was in custody.

In June, a 4-year-old boy was wounded in an accidental shooting on the same block where Friday’s shooting occurred. Police said the child was hit in the hand and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot June 21. A 15-year-old boy scene leaving the home was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a weapon.

Two 4-year-olds have been wounded in gun violence in Chicago this week.

On Tuesday, a 4-year-old girl was shot and wounded while she combed a dolls hair on the stoop of her home in Englewood. Police said she was caught in the crossfire of gunmen in two cars.

In August, a 4-year-old girl became the youngest person to die from gun violence in Chicago this year. Makalah McKay was accidentally shot by another child who found a gun Aug. 5 in the 6400 block of South Carpenter Street in Englewood.