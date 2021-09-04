Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old boy shot in Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
East Garfield Park
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Two teenagers were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park.

They were outside a business about 3:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street when two people inside a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the calf and ankle and was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, police said. A boy, 12, suffered a graze wound to the hip and was transported to same hospital in good condition.

