12-year-old boy shot in Chicago

Two teenagers were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park.

They were outside a business about 3:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street when two people inside a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the calf and ankle and was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, police said. A boy, 12, suffered a graze wound to the hip and was transported to same hospital in good condition.

