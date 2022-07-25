New push to preserve Chicago 'ghost signs' discovered in Lake View

Those fascinating "ghost signs" discovered in Lake View last week may get another life. There is a new push to preserve the newly-discovered pieces of Chicago history.

In the vintage advertisement world, it turns out the ghost signs uncovered may be a once-in-a-generation discovery. Not only are they painted on wood, which is almost unheard of, but the artist behind them is a legend himself.

In addition, the signs may be decades older than initially thought.

"That sign needs to go somewhere where people can look at it, enjoy it, and understand the history behind the painter and the history behind the Chicago sign-painting world through that sign," said Bob Behounek, a longtime local commercial sign designer and painter.

Behounek is talking about a legendary figure in the lost art of hand-painted signs, the artist behind the uncovered ad for "Ward's Soft-bun Bread" and Shell Gasoline, which appeared last week during demolition on a two-flat at the corner of Addison and Ravenwsood. The artist is Jack Briggs, who started the Beverly Sign Company on Chicago's far South Side — the firm responsible for many of Chicago's hand-painted wall ads.

"I have never, ever seen a sign with his logo on it. His signature. I've never seen one. This is the first time," said Behounek.

"I was blown away by how well they were preserved," said Gold Leaf Artist Robert Frese.

"It looked to me like it was out of the ‘50s, but in reality it was back in the ’30s some time," said Behounek.

Behounek and Frese are part of a small team now working to save the remarkably well-preserved "ghost signs" for future generations. Their GoFundMe campaign seeks to raise $20,000 for the careful removal, transportation, and storage of the wooden slats until the sign finds a permanent home. The clock is ticking before the building gets demolished.

"You only got 30 days to take this down and save it," said Behounek. "Once you let that 30 days go by, the demolishers are going to come and that whole history will be gone. So we've all got our track shoes on here!"