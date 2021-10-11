New questions surface about death of ISU grad student Jelani Day

New questions are surfacing about the death of ISU grad student Jelani Day.

His body was laid to rest Sunday, but his family is still searching for justice.

Day went missing in August near ISU's campus.

Days later his body was found in the Illinois River near Peru.

Questions have been swirling on the condition of his body.

"We do not believe this is some type of organ harvesting or trafficking situation," said the family's attorney Hallie Bezner.

Jelani's mom, Carmen Bolden, released a statement of her own, saying in part:

"There were contradicting facts from the first preliminary autopsy compared to the second independent autopsy, but this is not a case of organ harvesting, however, my son did not put himself in a river. My son was murdered and my goal and purpose are to find out what happened and hold those responsible accountable!!!"

The attorney said nature took its course and it is believed that Day's body was in the river for 11 days.

Gory details have emerged that Day's eyes were missing.

"That is consistent with a body in the warm water for that period of time," said Bezner.

No cause or manner of death has come back from the two autopsies that were preformed.

The FBI's Behavioral Unit is helping with the case. They are reviewing reports, interviews and other evidence that has been collected.