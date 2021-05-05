New resource center to aid Cook County residents with social services

A new community resource center is opening to help people in Cook County navigate social services.

Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart made the announcement on Wednesday.

Dart says programs that have been used in jail for over a decade will now be available to the general public. Those programs include trying to help people obtain housing, mental health and substance abuse.

Dart says he hopes people in the community take advantage of the resources.

"We just want the public to be wildly aware of the fact that this resource is out there for them. So whether or not you have any connection with the criminal justice system whatsoever, this is something that you can take advantage of and you should be able to."

Because of COVID-19, Dart is still working on plans for a physical location.