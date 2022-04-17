New sleep report finds Chicagoans not worried about sleep, lots of remote workers taking naps during work

A new report on sleep finds that Chicagoans do not seem to be too worried about getting enough.

Harmony Healthcare IT looked at Google searches for sleep-related terms in all 50 states and dozens of major cities. They found that people in Las Vegas, Baltimore, Denver, Seattle and Boston searched the most often about sleep-related issues. People in Chicago, New York City, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Antonio searched the least.

Overall, Chicago ranked 26th when it came to searches for sleep-related problems like insomnia.

The study also found that people who work from home are taking time to get more sleep. The website reported that one out of every 3 people said they have napped while working remotely; 74% said they nap at least once a week and most said their naps were longer than 30 minutes.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS