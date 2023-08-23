New study suggests some negative COVID tests weren't accurate

New research suggests that some people who had previously tested negative for COVID may not have been negative at all.

This new information is now changing the way doctors approach long-term COVID today.

The research is newly published by Northwestern Medicine and those behind it say it shows that long-term COVID clinics shouldn't require a past positive COVID test to provide long-haul care.

Researchers looked at 29 COVID long haulers between June of 2020 and April of 2022, who had a negative COVID test when they first fell ill.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Of those tested, 41 percent had a detectable antibody indicating that they were in fact exposed to the virus despite that negative test.

Researchers say those patients had similarities to long haulers who presented after a positive COVID test and that the findings could have a big impact on treatment.

It is estimated that nearly 10 million Americans are dealing with long-term COVID symptoms without an official COVID diagnosis.

Researchers say that could be partly attributed to the limited availability of testing at the beginning of the pandemic.