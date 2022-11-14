New study reveals best and worst iPhone alarms to wake up to

A new study reveals the best and worst iPhone alarms to wake up to.

What is the considered the worst?

Radar.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Apple engineers say that sound is designed to be super annoying and be effective at waking someone up, and according to a new study it could make you more grumpy when you wake up in the morning.

What alarm should you use instead?

Sencha.

If you wake up to Sencha, researchers say you're doing it right!

Apparently, that is because it is in the key of C, and has a nice mid-range speed of 110 beats per minute.