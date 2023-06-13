New study aims to enhance transit safety around Chicago's Lake Calumet

A new study aims to improve transit safety in the area of Chicago's Lake Calumet.

The study specifically focuses on enhancing the safety and convenience of biking and walking for residents of Cook County.

To facilitate community engagement, a dedicated website has been launched where residents can provide feedback, complete surveys, and explore an interactive map showcasing proposed plans for the future. Access to the website can be obtained through the Chicago Department of Transportation website.

In addition to the online platform, two in-person open houses will be held this week to foster discussions about future plans and gather valuable input from the community.

The open houses will provide an opportunity for residents to engage directly with the study organizers and share their perspectives on the transit safety improvements around Lake Calumet.