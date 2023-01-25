New survey shows how many Chicago voters want to leave city due to crime increase

It's no secret that some residents are fed up with Chicago crime, and now a new survey commissioned by AARP shows just how many people are ready to pick up and leave.

Eighty-eight percent of voters who are 50 and older said they have considered leaving the city in the past year to find a safer community.

Eighty-six percent of people surveyed said they were likely to vote in the mayoral race.

The survey was conducted in the first three weeks of November and included 801 registered voters.

One of the Chicago mayoral candidates outlined her vision for protecting Chicago.

Ald. Sophia King said she would entice retired officers to return to the force, expand surveillance technology and overhaul work schedules to allow officers more time off.

"So these are things that you can do day one. Day one, we can literally go to a two shift, where officers are working a 40-hour week. Four days on, three days off. And we can get up to 50 percent more officers day one in the communities where they're needed," said Ald. King.

Early voting begins Thursday at two downtown sites and will expand into neighborhood sites starting Feb. 13.

Election Day is Feb. 28.