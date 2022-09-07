Expand / Collapse search

New trees to be planted in Naperville after tornado wrecks suburb

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Naperville
Naperville receives grant to replace trees damaged by tornado

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting some extra help to replace the trees damaged by last year's tornado, and it's a $15,000 grant from the USDA.

Naperville and some of the other western suburbs were slammed with an EF-3 tornado last summer.

City officials say they had to remove more than 200 parkway trees because of the powerful storm.

The feds paid for 50 new trees to be planted.

Overall, 260 new ones have been planted.