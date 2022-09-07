New trees to be planted in Naperville after tornado wrecks suburb

Naperville is getting some extra help to replace the trees damaged by last year's tornado, and it's a $15,000 grant from the USDA.

Naperville and some of the other western suburbs were slammed with an EF-3 tornado last summer.

City officials say they had to remove more than 200 parkway trees because of the powerful storm.

The feds paid for 50 new trees to be planted.

Overall, 260 new ones have been planted.