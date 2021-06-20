Chicago and suburbs facing severe storm threat Sunday afternoon and evening

Residents of Chicago and the suburbs are in for a bumpy weather ride on Sunday afternoon, with severe storms, thunder, lightning, hail and even a tornado. possible.

The National Weather Service is warning that there will be two storms on Sunday.

The first set of storms is expected to last until around 6 p.m. mostly north of I-80. The second storm is coming from 6 p.m. to midnight and will likely cover the entire Chicago area.

The thunderstorms could knock down tree branches, and bring damaging hail. Tornadoes are possible.

Monday's high temperature in Chicago is expected to be 68 degrees.