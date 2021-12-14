New video shows Oak Brook Center Mall grab-and-run thefts

Three separate surveillance cameras inside Nordstrom on December 6th at around 6:46 p.m. captured two suspects in the Oak Brook Center Mall store.

Both males had on masks, one had on a gray hat, and the other kept his hood up the entire time.

On camera, they both look around constantly. A sales associate says they were checking for sensors and cables on jackets.

One associate unlocked the cable sensor on one jacket, so it could be tried on.

Moments later, the two ran through the Nordstrom with the $850 dollar jacket in tow.

Video shows a female sales associate at the south door, as she tried to stop them, but was punched in the arm.

The two suspects got away.

Shoppers leaving the mall noticed the stepped up police presence inside.

"Police were everywhere and even had dogs, it was crazy," said Gabriella.

Almost a month ago, 14 suspects descended on Louis Vuitton at Oak Brook Center Mall. In less than 45 seconds, they made off with $100,000 in merchandise.

Oak Brook Police say they are looking for the suspects in both crimes.

The Police Department also released this statement: "The men and women of the Oak Brook Police Department will provide the community with the highest quality of law enforcement services, preserve, and protect the lives, property and constitutional guarantees of all persons with a commitment to professional excellence through loyalty, honor and teamwork."