New Year’s NOW: Watch live coverage from around the world to ring in 2024

This New Year’s Eve , LiveNOW from FOX is giving you a window into how the world celebrates the new year.

On Sunday, you can be a part of New Year’s Eve countdowns and celebrations from several time zones.

You can watch these events and more from continent to continent beginning at 8 a.m. ET - 3:15 a.m. ET on New Year’s Day.

Fireworks go off as part of new year celebrations in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates on January 1, 2023. (Photo by Mohammed Zarandah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Some of the events you can watch live include:

Hong Kong’s NYE fireworks display (~10:45 a.m. ET)

The UAE’s firework, drone and aquatic pyrotechnics display, in which an attempt to break two world records will be made (~2:45 p.m. ET)

Greece’s fireworks display over the Acropolis (~4:15 p.m. ET)

Check-ins with cities across America, including Washington, D.C., New York City and Las Vegas

Where to watch

You can watch LiveNOW from FOX for free wherever you stream, from your TV to your phone to your tablet.

You can find LiveNOW from FOX on FOX NOW, Amazon Freevee, Amazon News, fuboTV, LG Channels, Plex, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree+, Xumo, YouTube and YouTube TV.