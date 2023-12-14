Newton County crash: Illinois woman hospitalized after collision with semi-truck in Indiana

An Illinois woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Indiana.

Around 9:45 a.m., deputies with the Newton County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of US 41 and SR 14 for reports of a crash involving a Chevrolet Traverse and a Peterbilt semi-truck.

An investigation revealed that the Traverse, which was being driven by a 68-year-old woman from Monticello, Illinois, was traveling eastbound on CR 100 N when it failed to yield the right-of-way to the semi-truck which was heading northbound.

Both vehicles in the collision sustained damage that caused them to become disabled, the sheriff's office said.

The Illinois woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the semi-truck — identified as a 61-year-old Morocco, Indiana, man — was evaluated at the scene.

No further information was provided by the sheriff's office.