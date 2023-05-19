NHRA Drag Racing Series makes triumphant return to Joliet after two-year hiatus

For the first time since 2019, the NHRA Drag Racing Series returned to Joliet Friday.

All afternoon, the sportsman classes have had their opportunity to show off their stuff. These are the so-called "average Joe's" with a very expensive hobby.

This is the sixth race this season on the NHRA calendar and what a great return to the raceway.

T.J. Zizzo, a local driver, will be trying to break his personal record this weekend of 325 mph in 3.7 seconds.

He will race Friday night in a qualifying round at 6:30 p.m.

You've got all weekend to check out the fun at the raceway in Joliet!