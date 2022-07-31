Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Nichelle Nichols, iconic 'Star Trek' actress, dies at 89

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2:38PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
GettyImages-1357385486.jpg article

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Actress Nichelle Nichols (R) and son Kyle Johnson attend the Nichelle Nichols Finale Celebration during 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 05, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Expand

HOLLYWOOD - Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing actress of "Star Trek," has died at the age of 89, according to her family. 

"I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he son, Kyle Johnson, posted on Instagram Sunday.  

Johnson said his mother died Saturday night after succumbing to natural causes. 

GettyImages-517724350.jpg

Nichelle Nichols in her role as communications officer Lt. Uhura on the TV series Star Trek.

"Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration," he continued. "Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all."

Nichols was the first African American woman to play a leading ole on television when she earned the role of Communication Officer Lieutenant Uhura on the sci-fi drama "Star Trek."

RELATED: William Shatner launches into space aboard Blue Origin rocket

One of her biggest supporters was the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who encouraged her to stay on the television series. 

Since its 1966 premiere with one of the most diverse casts TV had ever seen, "Trek" has grown from Gene Roddenberry’s fever dream of a "‘Wagon Train’ to the stars" into an intricate transmedia universe full of subtleties and traditions and rules.

Blue Origin: Emotional William Shatner describes flight to space | LiveNOW from FOX

Actor William Shatner, known to many "Star Trek" fans as Captain James T. Kirk, rocketed into space aboard a Blue Origin flight. After exiting the capsule, Shatner struggled to find the words to describe the experience while speaking with Blue Origin founder, Jeff Bezos.

That 1966-69 original series used allegory to evade network censors and tell stories about racism and xenophobia and even the Vietnam War. How could they get away with all that? Because the adventures of Kirk’s Enterprise took place against a backdrop of 23rd-century space travel — something directly relevant to the world as well, given that humans first set foot on the moon 47 days after the original series’ final episode.

Nichols was a particularly tireless advocate, working with NASA to recruit Americans of color and women and make sure they could occupy the center of such ambitions as the missions marched forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed. 