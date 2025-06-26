Nicholas Klepac: 26-year-old man reported missing in Orland Park

The Brief Search underway for missing 26-year-old Nicholas Klepac, from Orland Park. He was last seen Saturday, June 21, in the 8300 block of Berkhandsted Court. Anyone with information can call Orland Park PD at 708-349-411.



A search is underway for a missing 26-year-old Orland Park man and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

What we know:

Nicholas Klepac was reported missing from his residence Saturday, June 21, in the 8300 block of Berkhansted Court in Orland Park, police said.

He's described as having brown hair and blue eyes. Police did not provide a clothing description.

Pictured is Nicholas Klepac, 26.

What you can do:

If you have any information on Klepac's whereabouts, please contact the Orland Park Police Department at 708-349-4111.