Nick Offerman credits Chicago roots ahead of 'Mission: Impossible' premiere

Emmy winner Nick Offerman might be sharing the screen with Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" this weekend – but long before that, he got his start as an actor in the city of Chicago.

Offerman caught up with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton at the New York premiere of the eighth and final "Mission: Impossible" film and talked about the impact that the city of Chicago had on his career.

What they're saying:

"I think it’s my work ethic and my good manners," Offerman said of Chicago’s impact on his acting career. "I started in Chicago theater, and that’s a theater community – I think it’s the best in the country. And it’s not because there’s an ulterior motive, you can’t get rich or famous in the Chicago theater but you can make the best theater, and that requires dedication and patience and a work ethic."

Offerman added that his first small acting job on "ER" was, in part, earned by him because the casting agent "watch for the people coming from Chicago."

Nick Offerman can be seen in "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" in theaters on Friday.