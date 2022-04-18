Nicolas Cage reflects on the most hectic month of his career

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is taking on the toughest role of his career…himself.

Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself in the new comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" – a movie that serves as a love letter to his four-decade career, name-dropping some of his most iconic films and performances.

The legendary actor sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton – who brought us a very specific moment of his career, 25 years ago.

June 1997 – a month that saw the release of both "Face/Off" and "Con Air," two of the biggest films of Cage’s career.

"I remember not really comprehending what was happening to me," Cage told Hamilton. "I had two movies that were number one all at the same time, I was kind of scratching my head. I wasn’t thinking about it in those terms."

Cage added "It was both awesome and confounding at the same time. I’m happy it happened, and certainly nothing like that will ever happen again. But I’m glad you remember it, it was an extraordinary experience."

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" hits theaters on Friday.