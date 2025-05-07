Monthly gas bills could jump $7.50 under Nicor’s new proposal

The Brief The Citizens Utility Board says the proposal is excessive and unfair to consumers Nicor argues the extra fees are needed to fund critical infrastructure upgrades If approved, monthly bills could increase by an estimated $7.50



The Citizens Utility Board is vowing to fight Nicor’s $309 million rate hike request.

What we know:

Nicor proposed their hike to the Illinois Commerce Commission in January, saying the estimated $7.50 tacked onto the average monthly residential bill would fund critical infrastructure upgrades.

Nicor serves more than two million customers across northern Illinois, including most of Chicago’s suburbs.

However, CUB and other watchdog groups argue that the hike request is inflated.

"Consumer advocates argue that ...... by more than half," Jim Chilsen, communications director, Citizens Utility Board.

This is Nicor's fifth rate hike since 2017.

The other side:

In a statement, the utility company acknowledged that many families are facing financial challenges.

"With safety and reliability in mind, Nicor Gas is making continued investments to help ensure a secure energy supply through the replacement of aging infrastructure and technological solutions to provide more modern customer experiences," the statement read in part.

The statement went on to say that Nicor Gas' distribution rates are among the lowest of any major gas company in the state.