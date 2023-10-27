'NICU Barbie' wins Chicago-area hospital Halloween costume contest

article

Advocate Children's Hospital's tiniest patients joined in on the holiday festivities with the annual Halloween costume contest.

Newborn baby girl Giovanna from Kildeer in Lake County takes the cake with her Mattel-inspired pink costume complete with a box for "NICU Barbie."

Alannie, of Chicago, won second place with her self-care, spa day outfit complete with cucumbers and hair rollers.

With the help of their child’s care team, parents with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) safely dressed the newborns up.

For voting, photos were submitted and shared on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s Facebook page . Though they're all winners, the costume with the most reactions won.

"The most important part of this annual event is celebrating the resilience of our NICU patients and their families - they are superheroes every day, even without a costume," said Michelle Tracy, Chief Nursing Officer, Advocate Children’s Hospital. "Helping our tiniest patients participate in their first Halloween is one small way we can bring smiles and joy that families in the NICU so deserve."

Giovanna and Alanni will receive a spooktacular prize for winning.