Woman punched in the face, carjacked near Cook County movie theater

A woman was punched in the face and carjacked near a Niles movie theater Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9 a.m., a 48-year-old woman parked her 2019 BMW X5 SUV in the northwest parking lot adjacent to the AMC Theater at 301 Golf Mill Center.

As the woman began to exit her vehicle, police say she was pulled from the SUV by a male offender. During the struggle, the offender punched the woman in the face and threw her to the ground before driving off in her vehicle.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and was transported to a local hospital.

The offender is described as a Black male between the ages of 20 and 25. He had a thin build and was wearing dark-colored pants.

The incident remains under investigation.