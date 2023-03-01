Niles man charged in armed carjacking, robbery on Chicago's Northwest Side

A Niles man is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery last December in the Montclare neighborhood.

Mokhtar Hamed, 22, is accused of stealing belongings and a vehicle from a 21-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 23 in the 2600 block of North Sayre Avenue, according to police.

Hamed was arrest Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, armed Robby with a dangerous weapon, aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Hamed is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.