Cook County man charged in shooting in which teenage victim shot him back in self-defense

A Niles man has been charged after a shooting last week left himself and a 15-year-old boy wounded.

On Oct. 20, Niles police responded to a report of shots fired inside a home in the 9200 block of Woodland Drive around 10:33 a.m.

During a dispute, police say 33-year-old Anthony Walker pulled out a gun and shot the teenager in the upper body. The victim was then able to disarm Walker and shoot him back in self-defense. Walker was struck in the torso.

Only one gun was involved in this incident, police said. Both individuals were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anthony Walker | NPD

Walker has been charged with the following:

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (One Class 2 felony count and one Class 3 felony count)

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Parolee (Class 2 felony)

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Two Class 2 felony counts)

Endangering the Life or Health of a Child (Class A misdemeanor

Walker is due in court on Oct. 28.