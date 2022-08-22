Niles man charged with using pocket knife to slash another man's throat during argument

A Niles man was arrested for allegedly slashing another man's throat during an argument in the suburbs last week.

On August 19, 2022, around 2:50 p.m., Niles police responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 8000 block of West Foster Lane for a report of a battery.

The victim told officers his throat had been slashed by a man armed with a pocket knife, police said.

The first responding officer located both the victim and suspect on the premises. The suspect was immediately detained, police said.

Police say the suspect was holding a pocket knife when the officer arrived at the scene.

George H. Isa | Niles Police Department

According to police, the victim and suspect had gotten into a verbal argument in the parking lot. During the argument, the suspect — identified as 38-year-old George H. Isa — allegedly pulled out the pocket knife and slashed it across the victim's throat.

The victim sustained a "superficial laceration," police said, and refused treatment at the scene by paramedics.

Isa was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery, police said. He's being held at the Cook County Jail on a $50,000 bond.