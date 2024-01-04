Man thanks Niles firefighters for saving his life after heart attack

A man whose life was saved personally thanked the Niles firefighters in a heartwarming reunion on Thursday.

Christopher Szafraniec had a heart attack two weeks ago while he was at work. His co-workers acted quickly, and his boss called 9-1-1.

Firefighters were there in minutes. They shocked him to get his pulse back and got him on the ambulance, but that wasn't the end of it.

"En route to the hospital, a second time he went into cardiac arrest. We shocked him a second time, and like I said, got his pulse back, and he was awake and talking to us as we were wheeling him into the hospital. So great team effort by all," said Mike Pope, Niles Fire Department paramedic.

Szafraniec was released from the hospital in excellent condition. He says with his second chance at life, he plans to spend time with his wife and kids and live healthier.