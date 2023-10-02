Niles police investigating series of bomb threats

The Niles Police Department is investigating after a series of bomb threats were reported over the weekend.

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, Niles police say their department received several bomb threats via telephone and the Village of Niles "SeeClickFix" online service request portal.

According to police, officers responded to said locations and determined all threats were unfounded.

"It is believed there is no legitimate threat to the general public at this time regarding these incidents," Niles police said in a statement.

The bomb threats are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Niles PD at 847-588-6570.