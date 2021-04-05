Niles police investigating shooting threat at Emerson Middle School

Niles police are investigating an email sent to administrators at Emerson Middle School in which someone threatened to "shoot up the school."

The email was sent early Friday morning, a day of no attendance for students, and immediately forwarded to Niles police, according to Peter Gill, spokesman for Park Ridge-Niles School District 64.

Police concluded that there was no "immediate threat" to the school, and the building was opened to students on Monday, Gill said. Extra officers will be stationed at the school throughout the week as a precaution, Gill said.

It was not immediately clear who sent the threatening email, Niles police said.

The matter remains under investigation, police said.