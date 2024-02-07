3-car crash leaves Niles police officer injured, driver critically hurt

A Niles police officer was injured in a three-car crash Tuesday evening that also critically hurt one of the other drivers involved.

The crash happened around 7:18 p.m. at the intersection of Caldwell Avenue and Gross Point Road between a Honda sedan, a Nissan sedan and a Niles police SUV, according to police.

The driver of the Honda sedan was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The Niles police officer was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan sedan refused medical treatment.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately provided.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.