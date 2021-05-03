NJ starting program to offer free beer to get vaccinated

More than a dozen breweries in New Jersey are going to be offering free beers to the newly vaccinated as part of a program announced on Monday.

Gov. Phil Murphy rolled out the Shot and a Beer program during a news conference from Trenton.

The catch is that the person has to have their first dose of the vaccine in the month of May. People who were vaccinated before May will not be eligible for the free beer.

Battle River Brewing in Toms River, Bradley Beer Project in Bradley Beach, Bolero Snort Brewing Company in Carlstadt, Brix City Brewing Company in Little Ferry, Carton Brewing Company in Atlantic Highlands, Flounder Brewing Company in Hillsborough, Flying Fish Brewing Company in Somerdale, Gaslight Brewery and Restaurant in South Orange, Hackensack Brewing Company in Hackensack, Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township, Little Dog Brewing Company in Neptune, Magnify Brewing Company in Fairfield, and River Horse Brewing Company in Ewing are participating in the program.

More breweries could be added to the list at a later date.

The governor says the breweries are paying for the beers, not tax dollars.

The Shot and a Beer program is part of a wider state government initiative to encourage people to return to a more normal summer in the state.

