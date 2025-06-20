No A/C, no answers: Park Forest renters plead for relief as heat intensifies

The Brief Residents at Autumn Ridge Apartments say they’ve had no A/C all season, despite promises it would be on by June 1. Park Forest officials issued four citations to the property owner; management has not responded. Repairs are now planned, and a village cooling center is open 24/7 in the meantime.



There has been no relief from the heat for residents of a sprawling apartment complex in the south suburbs, who say they haven't had air conditioning yet this season.

Now, they are desperate for help.

What we know:

As temperatures climb this weekend, so does frustration. At Autumn Ridge Apartments & Townhomes in Park Forest, the A/C was scheduled to turn on June 1 — but that date came and went. Now, on June 20, residents say they are at their breaking point.

On Friday night, the Village of Park Forest confirmed that after becoming aware of the problem, they issued four citations to the property owner, with each citation carrying a maximum penalty of $750.

Families and elderly residents who live in the complex say they can't get a straight answer from management, and FOX 32 hasn't gotten any answers either.

There was no answer when our crews knocked on the door of the townhome where residents say a member of management lives. Additionally, FOX 32 made several attempts to reach the Autumn Ridge Apartments management team by phone, text, and email, but did not hear back.

"It has been a problem since I've known of this facility here for the past 10 years, of getting in contact with management, they switch over management quite often, and so I've tried to call, I've tried to come in the office and they push us out immediately," said Trustee Randall White with the Village of Park Forest.

White, who is also a local pastor, was on the ground Friday, hearing residents' concerns and offering support.

What they're saying:

With dangerous heat expected this weekend, renters are expressing concern over the conditions. They shared photos with FOX 32 of their thermostats showing 83, 85, and even 88 degrees in their units.

A text from management to residents on Monday said: "More parts for the A/C have been ordered, and we do not have a confirmed repair date yet. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

On Tuesday, the management team followed up with the following message to renters: "Good morning tenants, you are welcome to come cool off and relax in the community room, Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m."

Residents noted that there was no mention of opening the community center on Saturday or Sunday when extreme heat is forecasted.

"They had told me your air will be cut on this day, this day, but then, 'Oh, well you're not obligated to have air, it's a privilege,'" Kaylah Boyd said of her conversation with a member of management.

Now, residents have resorted to buying fans and staying out of their units.

"It's devastating honestly, because my kids, they want to stay home, but now we have to go to my mom's house, because she's offered us sanctuary pretty much," said Doreal Veal, resident.

"We sweat all night, it's not nothing that I think anybody should live in," added Joseph Lewis, who also lives at the complex.

"My apartment, it's pretty muggy, I do get a little bit of air flow, that's the only benefit of being on this side, but I can't imagine the people that's on the other side," said resident Emmanuel Chapman. "In terms of the air, the A/C, it only pushes out heat—we got heat all year long, so we good for the winter."

What's next:

Residents are hoping for relief soon. In addition to confirming that fines were issued to the property manager on Friday, a spokesperson for the Village of Park Forest shared the following statement:

"The Autumn Ridge property manager advised that a proposal was signed this morning with an HVAC contractor to perform work to restore the air conditioning at all four apartment buildings. The work is expected to be completed in the coming days.

"In the meantime, the Village of Park Forest is encouraging Autumn Ridge residents to take advantage of the village cooling center, available 24 hours a day, at the Park Forest Police Department."