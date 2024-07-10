No charges filed after man found stabbed to death in Crest Hill home: police

No charges have been filed after a man was found stabbed to death inside his Crest Hill home over the weekend.

On Sunday, Crest Hill police officers responded to a 911 call in the 2400 block of Red Oak Trail in Crest Hill.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man, identified as Cody Houlihan, with an apparent stab wound on the ground and unresponsive.

Despite immediate medical attention, Houlihan died from his wounds.

At the time, Houlihan's live-in girlfriend and their two dogs were inside the residence. She was taken to the Crest Hill Police Department for questioning while officers conducted a sweep of the residence.

No one else was found inside the home.

While at the station, Houlihan's girlfriend's attorney arrived and stated that she would not be giving a statement surrounding the events that occurred.

Detectives met with the Will County State's Attorney's Office, who determined that the circumstances surrounding the incident do not warrant charges at this time.