Three lanes of traffic were closed for a half hour Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a median barrier on Interstate 290.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. near California Avenue, according to Illinois State Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Clausing.

No one was injured, Clausing said.

A photo from the scene showed a car on top of the median barrier along the CTA Blue Line tracks.